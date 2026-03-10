More Overtime Magic Stretches Mariners Win Streak to Eleven

Published on March 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, claimed their second overtime win in three days at the Cross Insurance Arena, defeating the Adirondack Thunder 2-1 on Tuesday morning in the annual "School Day" game. Nick Anderson was the hero today, netting the game-winner at 1:35 of sudden death, and extending the Mariners win streak to 11 games. Thousands of students from across the state enjoyed a day of hockey and educational experiences.

There was no scoring in the opening period, but a late fight between Maine's Colin Felix and Adirondack's Tanner Edwards electrified the sellout crowd. Adirondack got on the board at 2:45 of the second with a power play goal, when Jackson Van de Leest whacked home a puck that Brad Arvanitis failed to cover. The fights continued in the second period as Ty Cheveldayoff tangled with Adrien Beraldo before Robert Cronin and Tyson Fawcett dropped the gloves later in the frame. The Thunder led 1-0 through 40 minutes.

Still trailing 1-0 with just over seven minutes to play, Liam Gorman found the tying goal at 12:16, beating Tyler Brennan's glove with a wrister from the outside of the left circle, and ultimately forcing overtime.

Just 95 seconds into sudden death, the Mariners found the game-winner. Max Andreev drove the net down the right-wing side, flipping a backhand into Tyler Brennan's equipment. The puck popped loose behind Brennan, and Anderson tipped it over the goal line to end the game. With the win, the Mariners have taken over sole possession of second place in the North Division, one point ahead of the Thunder and three behind the division-leading Wheeling Nailers, with a game in hand.

The Mariners (32-15-5-2) continue their homestand this weekend, hosting the Norfolk Admirals on Friday and Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena. Friday's game is "Shamrock the Rink" presented by News Center Maine as the puck drops at 7:15 PM. Saturday is Maine Wild Blueberries Night at 6 PM, presented by US Cellular, now part of T-Mobile. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







