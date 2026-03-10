Cavallin, Kalmikov Returned to Maine

Published on March 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, received two players on Tuesday as goaltender Luke Cavallin and forward Brooklyn Kalmikov were reassigned from Providence.

Cavallin was recalled on February 2nd for his second stint of the season in Providence. The reigning Kelly Cup Playoff MVP has posted similar numbers in Providence and Maine, with a 2.47 goals against average for both clubs. He won his first five AHL starts of the season and is 6-2-0 in eight appearances for the P-Bruins. He's started 23 games for the Mariners, going 12-7-4. The 24-year-old netminder is in his fourth pro season, signing an entry-level contract with Boston this past summer.

Kalmikov returns after a quick one-game call up, making his Providence debut this past Saturday in Bridgeport. He's the Mariners leading scorer with 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) in 51 games and is the second leading scorer in team history, posting 153 points (58 goals, 95 assists) over three seasons in Maine. The 24-year-old Quebec native has been the Mariners' All-Star representative each of the last two seasons and signed an AHL deal with the P-Bruins in the offseason.

The Mariners host the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday morning with a 10:30 AM puck drop for the annual "School Day" game, as they look for their 11th consecutive victory. The game is sold out, but the Mariners remain home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Friday and Saturday. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from March 10, 2026

Cavallin, Kalmikov Returned to Maine - Maine Mariners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.