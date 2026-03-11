ECHL Transactions - March 10
Published on March 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 10, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
William Lavalliere, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Sam Sedley, D Loaned to Belleville
Bloomington:
Add Nikita Sedov, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Deni Goure, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Shane Ott, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Sam Stange, F Assigned by Springfield
Delete Connor Doherty, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Carson Gicewicz, F Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Delete Jordan Steinmetz, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Chris Dodero, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Indy:
Add Jadon Joseph, F Activated from Reserve 3/9
Delete Brett Moravec, F Placed on Reserve 3/9
Iowa:
Delete Jack Robilotti, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Kansas City:
Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Jimmy Glynn, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Maine:
Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Stewart, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Braden Birnie, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Braden Birnie, F Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Ben Lindberg, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Toledo:
Add Reilly Funk, F Signed ECHL SPC
Trois-Rivières:
Add William Lavalliere, G Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Tulsa:
Delete Lukas Jirousek, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Tanner Faith, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Utah:
Add Nicholas Niemo, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Noah Ganske, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Worcester:
Delete Achiel Schlepp, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Michael Ferrandino, D Placed on Reserve
Add Declan McDonnell, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Anthony Callin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Khristian Acosta, F Placed on Reserve
Add Max Dukovac, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Drew Callin, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Riley Ginnell, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Jesse Pulkkinen, D Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders 3/9
Delete Calle Odelius, D Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders 3/9
