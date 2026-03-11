ECHL Transactions - March 10

Published on March 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 10, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

William Lavalliere, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Sam Sedley, D Loaned to Belleville

Bloomington:

Add Nikita Sedov, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Deni Goure, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Shane Ott, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Sam Stange, F Assigned by Springfield

Delete Connor Doherty, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Carson Gicewicz, F Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Delete Jordan Steinmetz, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Chris Dodero, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Indy:

Add Jadon Joseph, F Activated from Reserve 3/9

Delete Brett Moravec, F Placed on Reserve 3/9

Iowa:

Delete Jack Robilotti, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Kansas City:

Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Jimmy Glynn, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Maine:

Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Stewart, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Braden Birnie, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Braden Birnie, F Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Ben Lindberg, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Toledo:

Add Reilly Funk, F Signed ECHL SPC

Trois-Rivières:

Add William Lavalliere, G Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Tulsa:

Delete Lukas Jirousek, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Tanner Faith, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Utah:

Add Nicholas Niemo, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Noah Ganske, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Worcester:

Delete Achiel Schlepp, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Michael Ferrandino, D Placed on Reserve

Add Declan McDonnell, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Anthony Callin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Khristian Acosta, F Placed on Reserve

Add Max Dukovac, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Drew Callin, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Riley Ginnell, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Jesse Pulkkinen, D Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders 3/9

Delete Calle Odelius, D Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders 3/9







