Jackson Berezowski Named ECHL Player of the Week

Published on March 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City Mavericks forward Berezowski has been named the ECHL Player of the Week for March 2-8, the league announced Tuesday. It marks the second time in his career that Berezowski has earned the weekly honor.

Berezowski recorded four goals and two assists for six points in three games during the Mavericks' successful week.

The 24-year-old began the week by scoring in Kansas City's 6-1 victory over Tulsa on Wednesday. He followed that performance with a four-point night (2g, 2a) in a 5-2 win against Tahoe on Friday before adding another goal in the Mavericks' 5-3 victory over the Knight Monsters on Saturday.

Under contract with the Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, Berezowski has totaled 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 51 games with the Mavericks this season. He has also appeared in two games with the Firebirds during the 2025-26 campaign.

A native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Berezowski has recorded 123 points (49 goals, 74 assists) in 177 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Newfoundland.

Before beginning his professional career, Berezowski played four seasons in the Western Hockey League with Everett, where he posted 232 points (130 goals, 102 assists) in 273 games.

On behalf of Berezowski, Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL, will donate a case of pucks to a Kansas City youth hockey organization.

The Mavericks remain in first place in the ECHL standings while clinching a spot for the postseason earlier this week.







