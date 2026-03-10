Fuel Fall 4-3 in Morning Game against Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON - The Indy Fuel traveled to Bloomington, Illinois for the Bison's Education Day game. Despite having eight power play opportunities, the Fuel fell 4-3 against the divisional foe.

1ST PERIOD

The game got off to a feisty start, as just 2:12 into the period, Cody Schiavon and Bloomington's Ayden MacDonald were assessed five minutes for fighting.

Indy controlled the offensive early, and continued when Chongmin Lee got a two-minute minor penalty for roughing with 15:56 left, sending the Fuel to the power play.

Fuel newcomer Tyler Weiss ran the iron, and was their only shot on the power play.

Bloomington quickly tried to capitalize on a short-handed opportunity, but it was Eddie Matsushima who started the scoring with a pass from Chris Ortiz with 12:52 left on the clock.

After end to end action from both teams, the Fuel broke through Dyden McKay. Lee Lapid scored his thirteenth goal of the season. Owen Robinson claimed the lone assist.

That wrapped up the rest of the period, with Bloomington narrowly outshooting Indy 8-7.

2ND PERIOD

Micheal Marchesan netted his second goal in back-to-back games at 3:06. He was assisted by Dustin Manz and Cody Schiavon, who was playing forward this morning.

After the Fuel extended the lead, they maintained strong offensive zone time. After a couple of strong Bloomington opportunities, Indy iced the puck twice.

Bloomington's captain Matsushima sat for roughing at 7:55, however the Fuel were unsuccessful on the power play. After more 200 feet action, the penalties started trickling in. At 12:24, Bloomington's Yeamans took a two minute cross checking minor.

After a few Fuel shots on McKay, Jesse Tucker went to the box for roughing and Lee Lapid got a 10-minute misconduct penalty. Both teams were on an abbreviated 4-on-4 and Bloomington capitalized on it.

After a goal review that found it to be a good goal, Chongmin Lee netted his sixth of the season, assisted by Matsushima and Nikita Sedov.

A minute and a half later, Tyler Paquette sat for tripping. Sedov showed up on the game sheet again, but for slashing. Both teams were on another abbreviated 4-on-4, however both teams remained tied up.

At the end of the period, the Fuel narrowly outshot the Bison, 20-19 and tied 2-2.

3RD PERIOD

The activity started with a Bloomington penalty on Brad Morrison for slashing. However, the Fuel were able to capitalize on it. Owen Robison scored on a feed from Matt Petgrave and Tyler Weiss.

Immediately after, the Fuel netted another but it was ruled that Indy kicked it in.

Lee Lapid returned from his misconduct with 15:31 left.

The Bison had an offensive resurgence with five consecutive shots on goal on Mitchell Weeks.

However, they headed back to the penalty kill as Lou-Félix Denis sat for boarding. As soon as he was sprung from the box, he went right back in for roughing. Both power play opportunities were unsuccessful.

The Fuel headed to their fourth straight power play with Bloomington's Riku Ishida sitting for high sticking at 13:44. The Bison killed off the penalty.

Parker Galvas for Bloomington ties it up with 2:43 left in the third, assisted by Chris Ortiz and Deni Goure.

The Bison maintained momentum and Sullivan Mack took the lead for the Bison at 18:47 left. Matsushima claimed his third point of the game.

In the end, Indy outshot Bloomington 29-28, but fell 4-3.







