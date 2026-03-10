Thunder Lose to Mariners 2-1 in OT

Published on March 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND - For the second game in a row, the Adirondack Thunder surrendered a third period lead to the Maine Mariners and lost in overtime, this time 2-1 from Cross Insurance Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

After no scoring in the first period, Adirondack took the lead early in the second on the power play as Jackson van de Leest poked in the loose puck by goaltender Brad Arvanitis at the top of the crease. Brannon McManus and Ryan Wheeler were credited with assists on van de Leest's fourth of the year at the 2:45 mark. The Thunder took the 1-0 lead into the third period.

For the second game in a row, the Mariners tied the game in the third period at Liam Gorman beat Tyler Brennan with a wrister from the left circle at 12:16. The goal was Gorman's fourth of the year with assists from Linus Hemstrom and Jaxon Bellamy to even the game 1-1 and eventually force overtime.

In overtime, Nick Anderson won the game for Maine with his fourth of the year just 1:35 into the extra time for the 2-1 victory. Tyler Brennan took the loss, denying 26 of 28 shots.

After two weeks on the road, the Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday, March 18 against Maine at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 against Reading at 7 p.m.

