Thunder Stumble against Lions, 4-3

Published on February 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Patrick Grasso vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday night, 4-3, in front of 5,460 fans at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

After Daniel Amesbury dropped the gloves ten seconds into the game to get the crowd going, Dylan Wendt scored 43 seconds later as he skated down the left side and fired a wrister over the right shoulder of goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. The goal was Wendt's fifth of the year, unassisted.

Adirondack would be called for a roughing penalty late in the first and Trois-Rivieres took advantage. Joe Dunlap beat Jeremy Brodeur from the right circle to tie the game at one with his sixth of the season. Jacob Dion and Israel Mianscum were credited with assists with ten seconds left in the first period. The game went into the intermission tied 1-1.

Tag Bertuzzi gave Adirondack a 2-1 lead at 8:17 of the second period after a great pass by Brannon McManus. Bertuzzi tapped the puck by Benjamin Gaudreau for his 14th of the year from McManus and Chase McLane.

After things got physical, Trois-Rivieres answered with three goals in a row to take a 4-2 lead. The Lions scored their second power-play goal of the game courtesy of Joe Dunlap at 9:27 to even the score, 2-2. Morgan Adams-Moisan kicked the puck to Dunlap, and he tapped in by Jeremy Brodeur with the other assist going to Isreal Mianscum.

Mathias Laferriere and Isaac Dufort scored back-to-back goals at 11:58 and 15:13 to give the Lions a 4-2 lead with a three-goal second period.

Tag Bertuzzi returned the favor late in the second and set up Brannon McManus for his 22nd of the year, batting the puck out of the air and into the net. Bertuzzi collected the lone assist and the goal came with 2:59 remaining in the middle frame. The Thunder trailed 4-3 after 40 minutes.

Adirondack was unable to tie the game late in the 4-3 loss.

After two weeks on the road, the Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday, March 18 against Maine at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 against Reading at 7 p.m.

