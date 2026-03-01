Three Third Period Goals Sink Gargoyles in 4-2 Loss

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles led into the final 10 minutes of regulation on Saturday night at the First Horizon Coliseum, but the Norfolk Admirals scored three late goals to come back in a 4-2 final.

Ryan Richardson grabbed the first goal, after scoring the game winner on Friday. Demetrios Koumontzis added an assist in his first game back in the lineup with Greg Smith at 5:35. Norfolk found an equalizer 56 seconds later to tie the game 1-1. Zach Faremouth then regained the lead at 13:41 from Rinaldi and Biro, Faremouth's eighth goal of the season.

The lead stood through the second period, where the Gargoyles had to kill a five minute major following a game misconduct to Bryce Montgomery who received a standing ovation on his way off the ice after fighting Norfolk's heavyweight Nathan Noel. The penalty kill was highlighted by a golden save made from Nikita Quapp, which made waves on social media as an instant Save of the Year candidate.

The 2-1 lead lasted into the final half of the third period, but the Admirals would tie the game again at 11:50. They then took the lead at 15:50 and finished a 4-2 win with an empty netter.

"I think that the guys got a little tired killing the five minute penalty, it was tough on our guys, but really to be honest in the third period we looked tired and maybe the travel finally caught up to us," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "We need to avoid getting deflated. Guys just have to flush this when they leave and get ready to push back tomorrow."

The Gargoyles host the Atlanta Gladiators at 3 PM on Sunday afternoon in the First Horizon Coliseum, closing out a stretch of four games in five days. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.

