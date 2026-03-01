ECHL Transactions - February 28
Published on February 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 28, 2026:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Wichita:
Nikita Borodaenko, F
OTHER TRANSASCTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Salhany, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Tanner Edwards, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Conner Hutchison, D Placed on Reserve
Add Henry Welsch, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Brennan, G Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Ethan Scardina, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nick McCarry, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Cam Gaudette, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Dylan Carabia, D Placed on Reserve
Add Kalan Lind, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Delete Matt Hubbarde, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Zakary Karpa, F Assigned by Hartford
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F Placed on Reserve
Add Hugo Ollas, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve
Add Brad Morrison, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ilya Tsulygin, F Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Ken Appleby, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Kurtis Henry, F Activated from Acquired
Delete Spencer Cox, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Blake Tosto, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from Reserve
Add Ross MacDougall, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Naumovski, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jalen Smereck, D Activated from Reserve
Add Brady Stonehouse, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Josh Groll, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Matt Miller, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Colton Leiter, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Indy:
Add Eric Martin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sahil Panwar, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve
Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Iowa:
Add Kyle Osterberg, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Colson Gengenbach, F Activated from Reserve
Delete David Keefer, F Placed on Reserve
Add Cam Knuble, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Griffin Ness, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Stewart, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Osmundson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dilan Savenkov, D Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Mark Cooper, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tony Follmer, D Placed on Reserve
Add Tyler Drevitch, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Rapid City:
Add Bobby Russell, D Activated from Reserve
Rush Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Andrew Kurapov, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nolan Burke, F Placed on Reserve
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Ian Shane, G Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Chris Lipe, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Noah Carroll, D Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Gregga, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Peter Laviolette, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve
Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Colin Swoyer, D Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Mitchell Russell, F Placed on Team Suspension
Add Konnor Smith, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Rob Mattison, G Added as EBUG
Delete Easton Armstrong, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Dakota Seaman, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Placed on Reserve
Add Alex Zion, G Added as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Gabriel Carriere, G Assigned from San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks (PM) 2/27
Add Nikita Borodaenko, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Davis, G Recalled by San Jose Barracuda 2/27
Worcester:
Add Tristan Lennox, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Parker Gahagen, G Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from February 28, 2026
- Ollas Perfect in Relief, Bison Blanked by Walleye - Bloomington Bison
- Nolan Lalonde Records First Pro Shutout in 5-0 Walleye Win - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Fall 3-1 in Savannah - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Nail Down Home Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Komets Spoil Wheeling's Comeback Hopes - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Dropped by Cyclones Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Three Third-Period Goals Lift the Admirals Past Greensboro, Snap Losing Skid - Norfolk Admirals
- Dunlap Scores Two Power-Play Goals in Lions' Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rousseau Shuts Down Fuel for 2-0 Heartlanders Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Sell out Blackhawks Night, Fall to Heartlanders - Indy Fuel
- Ghost Pirates Rally Past Gladiators 3-1 at Home - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Stumble against Lions, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Monkey Wrenches Fall 2-1 to Mariners in Saturday Night Tilt - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Win Streak Reaches Seven in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 28 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: February 28, 2026 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Look to Extend Winning Streak to Five - Florida Everblades
- Americans Look to Win the Series Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.