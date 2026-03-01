ECHL Transactions - February 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 28, 2026:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Wichita:

Nikita Borodaenko, F

OTHER TRANSASCTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Salhany, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Tanner Edwards, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Conner Hutchison, D Placed on Reserve

Add Henry Welsch, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Brennan, G Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Ethan Scardina, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nick McCarry, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Cam Gaudette, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Dylan Carabia, D Placed on Reserve

Add Kalan Lind, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Delete Matt Hubbarde, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Zakary Karpa, F Assigned by Hartford

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F Placed on Reserve

Add Hugo Ollas, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve

Add Brad Morrison, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ilya Tsulygin, F Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Ken Appleby, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Kurtis Henry, F Activated from Acquired

Delete Spencer Cox, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Blake Tosto, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from Reserve

Add Ross MacDougall, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Naumovski, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jalen Smereck, D Activated from Reserve

Add Brady Stonehouse, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Josh Groll, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Matt Miller, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Colton Leiter, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Indy:

Add Eric Martin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sahil Panwar, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve

Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Iowa:

Add Kyle Osterberg, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Colson Gengenbach, F Activated from Reserve

Delete David Keefer, F Placed on Reserve

Add Cam Knuble, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Griffin Ness, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Stewart, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Osmundson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dilan Savenkov, D Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Mark Cooper, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tony Follmer, D Placed on Reserve

Add Tyler Drevitch, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Rapid City:

Add Bobby Russell, D Activated from Reserve

Rush Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Andrew Kurapov, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nolan Burke, F Placed on Reserve

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Ian Shane, G Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Chris Lipe, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Noah Carroll, D Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Gregga, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Peter Laviolette, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve

Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Colin Swoyer, D Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Mitchell Russell, F Placed on Team Suspension

Add Konnor Smith, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Rob Mattison, G Added as EBUG

Delete Easton Armstrong, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Dakota Seaman, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Placed on Reserve

Add Alex Zion, G Added as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Gabriel Carriere, G Assigned from San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks (PM) 2/27

Add Nikita Borodaenko, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Davis, G Recalled by San Jose Barracuda 2/27

Worcester:

Add Tristan Lennox, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Parker Gahagen, G Placed on Reserve







