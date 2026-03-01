Big Crowd of 6723 on Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall 4-1 to the Tahoe Knight Monsters in front of a crowd of 6723 on Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center.

Neither team scored in the first period as Utah outshot Tahoe 14 to 7 for the frame and 40 to 21 for the contest. Tahoe got on the board 2:26 in as Devon Paliani scored his 24th of the year. Tahoe's Samuel Mayer scored the eventual game winner 13:03 in. Connor Marritt made it a 3-0 game as he scored 18:49 in. The Knight Monsters led 3-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov got Utah on the board 25 seconds into the third period with John Gelatt and Dylan Gratton getting the assists. Tahoe completed the scoring with an empty net goal from Jordan Gustafson 19:48 in.

Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play, Tahoe was 0 for 3. Neil Shea led Utah with 8 shots on goal. Reed Lebster had 5 shots.

Utah finished the month of February with a record of 5-4-3, scoring 49 goals in 12 games. Danny Dzhaniyev led Utah with 18 points in the month (4 goals, 14 assists). Reilly Connors had 11 goals in 12 games.

The Grizzlies are on the road at Bloomington on March 6 at 6:00 pm and at Cincinnati on March 7-8. The next homestand for Utah is a three-game set vs Tulsa on March 12, 14-15. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Jordan Papirny (Tahoe) - 39 of 40 saves.

2. Samuel Mayer (Tahoe) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.

3. Varoslav Yevdokimov (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 shots.







