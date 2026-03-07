Grizzlies Fall, 3-2, at Bloomington on Friday Night
Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Bloomington, Illinois - The Utah Grizzlies got a second period power play goal from Evan Friesen and Dylan Gratton scored his first pro goal 18:18 into the second period, assisted by his older brother, Tyler Gratton. Utah led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play but Bloomington scored two unanswered third period goals, including the game winner 12:36 in from Mikail Abramov as they defeated Utah 3-2 on Friday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Neither team scored in the first period. Abramov scored for Bloomington 9:10 into the second period. Evan Friesen tied it up for Utah 14:57 in on a great feed from Danny Dzhaniyev. Utah has 19 power play goals in their last 19 games. Later in the period Dylan Gratton fired the puck off Bloomington's Brad Morrison as it went past the goal line for his first pro goal. Gratton had 7 goals in his college career. Tyler Gratton assisted on both of Utah's second period goals.
Early in the third period Bloomington's Ayden MacDonald redirected a Chris Ortiz 2:31 in for a power play goal to tie the contest. Abramov scored his second goal of the night 12:36 in. The Bison held on to the 3-2 lead as their six-game losing streak comes to an end.
Bison goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 23 of 25. Utah's Kyle Keyser saved 31 of 34.
The Grizzlies' road trip continues at Cincinnati on Saturday night at 5:35 pm mountain time. The Grizzlies will be home for a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers on March 12, 14-15. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Mikhail Abramov (Bloomington) - 2 goals, +2, 4 shots.
2. Chongmin Lee (Bloomington) - 2 assists, +2, 1 shot.
3. Chris Ortiz (Bloomington) - 2 assists, 3 shots.
