Brooklyn Kalmikov Recalled to Providence

Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Friday that forward Brooklyn Kalmikov has been recalled to Providence. The third-year Mariner, who is the team's leading scorer, will look to make his P-Bruins debut.

Kalmikov, 24, signed an AHL deal with Providence this past summer, following two productive seasons in Maine. Initially joining the Mariners for the 2023-24 season, Kalmikov has been Maine's most consistent offensive player over the last three seasons, currently leading the team with 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) in 51 games. He also led the team in scoring last season with 56 points in 66 games and has been the Mariners' All-Star representative each of the last two years. Kalmikov has played three career AHL games, suiting up for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in his rookie season of 2022-23.

A native of St. John's, NL, Kalmikov is a second-generation professional hockey player. His father, Konstantin, played 234 career AHL games and 158 ECHL games in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Mariners are on the road to start the weekend, looking for their 9th consecutive win on Friday night with a 7 PM faceoff in Trois-Rivieres. They're home on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM taking on the Adirondack Thunder for New England Sports Night, followed by another meeting with the Thunder at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 10th.







