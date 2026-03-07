Jacob Perreault Re-Assigned to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, received forward Jacob Perreault on Saturday, re-assigned to Maine from Providence. Perreault has played 25 games for the Mariners this season.

Perreault, 23, was recalled to the P-Bruins in late January for the second time this season. He's appeared in 14 games with Providence, posting five points (three goals, two assists). In 25 contests with the Mariners, Perreault has scored 11 goals, adding 16 assists.

It's Perreault's first year with the Bruins organization, after playing for Laval and Bakersfield last season, including a brief stint with the Trois-Rivieres Lions. The Montreal, QC native was a first-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2020, going 27th overall. He appeared in one NHL game for Anaheim in 2021-22.

The Mariners begin a four-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with "New England Sports Night," presented by Verizon - a 3:00 PM puck drop against the Adirondack Thunder. New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot as well as members of the Patriots Cheerleaders will be on hand.







