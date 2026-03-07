ECHL Transactions - March 7
Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 7, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED:
Florida:
Ryan Naumovski, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Avery Smith, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Decker, D Placed on Reserve
Add Trevor LeDonne, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Kevin Gursoy, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Delete Kyle Jackson, F Recalled by Hartford
Delete Seung Jae Lee, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Cincinnati:
Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke Pavicich, G Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Kade Landry, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Kade Landry, D Traded to Idaho
Add Ryan Naumovski, F Activated from Reserve
Add Ross MacDougall, D Activated from Reserve
Add Carson Gicewicz, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Blake Swetlikoff, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Blake Swetlikoff, F Placed on Reserve
Add Anthony Messuri, F Activated from Reserve
Delete David Gagnon, F Placed on Reserve
Add Rider McCallum, D Signed Amateur Tryout
Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve
Idaho:
Add Kade Landry, D Acquired from Florida
Add Nicholas Canade, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Aidan Hreschuk, D Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ryan Ouellette, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Owen Flores, G Recalled by Rockford
Kalamazoo:
Add Jonathan Lemieux, G Activated from Reserve 3/6
Delete Tyriq Outen, G Placed on Reserve 3/6
Kansas City:
Add Dylan Wells, G Assigned by Tucson
Add Chase Brand, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add David Drake, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Fedorek, D Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Jack Adams, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lucas Chard, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Brett Davis, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on Reserve
Add Mitchell Smith, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake Ratzlaff, D Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Yvan Mongo, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Emile Chouinard, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Jack Page, D Placed on Reserve
Add Ben Meehan, D Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Vincent Sevigny, D Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Nolan Burke, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Cameron Cook, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Delete Carson Golder, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Add Connor Kurth, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay Lightning 3/6
Tahoe:
Add CJ Valerian, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D Placed on Reserve
Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from Reserve 3/6
Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Placed on Reserve 3/6
Toledo:
Delete Nicklas Andrews, D Recalled by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Mark Estapa, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Edouard Charron, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Raivis Ansons, F Activated from Reserve
Add Mike Posma, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Works, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Ryan Mahshie, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3/6
Add Taylor Gauthier, G Assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh 3/6
Wichita:
Add Declan Smith, F Activated from Reserve
Worcester:
Add Michael Ferrandino, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Ross Mitton, F Activated from IR 14 Day
