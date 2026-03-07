ECHL Transactions - March 7

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 7, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED:

Florida:

Ryan Naumovski, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Avery Smith, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Decker, D Placed on Reserve

Add Trevor LeDonne, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Kevin Gursoy, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Delete Kyle Jackson, F Recalled by Hartford

Delete Seung Jae Lee, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Cincinnati:

Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke Pavicich, G Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Kade Landry, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Kade Landry, D Traded to Idaho

Add Ryan Naumovski, F Activated from Reserve

Add Ross MacDougall, D Activated from Reserve

Add Carson Gicewicz, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Blake Swetlikoff, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Blake Swetlikoff, F Placed on Reserve

Add Anthony Messuri, F Activated from Reserve

Delete David Gagnon, F Placed on Reserve

Add Rider McCallum, D Signed Amateur Tryout

Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve

Idaho:

Add Kade Landry, D Acquired from Florida

Add Nicholas Canade, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Aidan Hreschuk, D Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ryan Ouellette, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Owen Flores, G Recalled by Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Add Jonathan Lemieux, G Activated from Reserve 3/6

Delete Tyriq Outen, G Placed on Reserve 3/6

Kansas City:

Add Dylan Wells, G Assigned by Tucson

Add Chase Brand, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add David Drake, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Fedorek, D Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Jack Adams, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lucas Chard, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Brett Davis, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on Reserve

Add Mitchell Smith, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake Ratzlaff, D Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Yvan Mongo, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Emile Chouinard, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Jack Page, D Placed on Reserve

Add Ben Meehan, D Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Vincent Sevigny, D Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Nolan Burke, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Cameron Cook, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Delete Carson Golder, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Add Connor Kurth, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay Lightning 3/6

Tahoe:

Add CJ Valerian, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D Placed on Reserve

Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from Reserve 3/6

Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Placed on Reserve 3/6

Toledo:

Delete Nicklas Andrews, D Recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Mark Estapa, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Edouard Charron, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Raivis Ansons, F Activated from Reserve

Add Mike Posma, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Works, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Ryan Mahshie, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3/6

Add Taylor Gauthier, G Assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh 3/6

Wichita:

Add Declan Smith, F Activated from Reserve

Worcester:

Add Michael Ferrandino, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Ross Mitton, F Activated from IR 14 Day







