Pair of Third-Period Goals Propel Kansas City to 5-3 Victory over Tahoe

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night by a score of 5-3.

In the first period, Kansas City got on the board first, thanks to a goal from Bobo Carpenter to make it 1-0. However, Tahoe would fight back, tying the game with a goal from Anthony Collins, and then later going ahead on Keanan Stewart's first goal in a Knight Monsters uniform, and the Knight Monsters took a 2-1 lead into the locker room.

In the middle frame, the Mavericks tied the game on Carpenter's second goal of the game, and then took a 3-2 lead, thanks to David Cotton. In the final two minutes of the period, Devon Paliani would score his team-leading 25th goal of the season, as he sent the game into the third period tied for the second-straight night.

Unfortunately, in the third, KC would score twice as Cotton scored his second of the game, and Jackson Berezowski sealed the win with an empty-net goal, and Kansas City earned a 5-3 win, which was their 12th consecutive win against Tahoe.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Pucks and Paws Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







