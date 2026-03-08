Thunder Claims Standings Point in OT Loss at Indy

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Indy Fuel's Mitchell Weeks versus Wichita Thunder's Michal Stínil

(Wichita Thunder) Indy Fuel's Mitchell Weeks versus Wichita Thunder's Michal Stínil(Wichita Thunder)

FISHERS, IN - Wichita closed its three-game series in the Hoosier State against Indy on Saturday night, losing 2-1 in overtime at Fishers Event Center.

Jay Dickman recorded the lone Thunder goal. Roddy Ross was terrific in the losing effort, stopping 28 shots.

The two teams played to a stalemate in the first 20 minutes. The Fuel outshot the Thunder in the opening frame, 8-4.

Michael Marchesan opened the scoring at 5:04 of the second. Indy won a battle behind the goal line. Cody Schiavon shoveled a pass to the slot and Marchesan fired it past Ross for his fourth of the campaign.

At 12:16, Dickman tied the game at one. Oliver Tarr made a nice play to spring a three-on-one. Dickman came up the right side, put the puck on the inside and beat Mitchell Weeks under the blocker for his 16th of the year.

Both teams settled in defensively in the third. Indy outshot Wichita, 9-7, but the game headed into overtime.

The Fuel controlled the puck most of the extra session. Michal Stinil nearly won the game at 3:23. He picked the pocket of defender in the right corner, came across the goal line, but was denied by Weeks.

Cody Laskosky won the game at 4:23. Lee Lapid cut down the right wing and found him for a redirect near the left post and claimed his 10th of the season for the 2-1 victory.

Wichita earned a crucial standings point, but falls to 2-5 in games decided in overtime. The Thunder are six points back of Tahoe for fourth place.

Dickman recorded his third goal in the last five games. He is two shy of tying Bob Berg for third all-time in goals scored in a Thunder uniform (143). Tarr earns his first pro point with an assist. Nolan Kneen appeared in his 300th ECHL game while Stinil played in his 300th pro game.

Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Indy was 0-for-5 on the man advantage.

The Thunder finishes the weekend with a visit to Ohio to face Toledo on Sunday afternoon. Faceoff is set for 4:15 p.m. CST.

Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE see all our events for the rest of the season and buy today!

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.