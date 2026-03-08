Hunter Miska Earns 32-Save Shutout in Grizzlies' 5-0 Victory
Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - Hunter Miska earned his fifth North American pro shutout as he stopped all 32 shots in the Utah Grizzlies' 5-0 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones. Evan Friesen had 2 goals and 1 assist and Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Danny Dzhaniyev each contributed 3 assists.
Reed Lebster got Utah on the board 5:28 into the contest with his team leading 29th goal of the season. Evan Friesen extended Utah's lead with a power play goal from a Dzhaniyev pass at 14:41. Friesen has 3 power play goals in his last 5 games.
Luke Manning extended Utah's lead to 3-0 just 37 seconds into the second period on a perfect pass out in front from Dzhaniyev, who earned his 15th multiple point game of the season. Utah led 3-0 after 40 minutes of play.
Friesen scored his second of the night and 20th of the season 7:01 into the third period to make it a 4-0 game. Tyler Gratton scored Utah's second power-play goal of the night at 11:33 on Dzhaniyev's third primary assist. Gratton leads Utah with 10 power play goals.
Miska is the fourth different Grizzlies goaltender to register a shutout this season. It's the second season in team history where Utah has gotten a shutout from four different goaltenders. In the 1999-2000 season Utah got 3 shutouts from Corey Hirsch, 2 from Ian Gordon, and 1 each from Rich Parent and Rick Tabaracci.
The Grizzlies' road trip continues on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. Face-off is at 1:05 pm mountain time. The Grizzlies return home for a three-game series against Tulsa on March 12, 14-15. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Evan Friesen (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 6 shots.
2. Danny Dzhaniyev (Utah) - 3 primary assists, +1, 2 shots.
3. Aiden Hansen-Bukata (Utah) - 3 assists, +3, 2 shots.
Honorable Mention: Hunter Miska 32 save shutout.
Grizzlies shutouts in the 2025-26 season
Dylan Wells - 46 saves on October 26, 2025 at Idaho.
Kyle Keyser - 29 saves on November 9, 2025 at Wichita.
Kasimir Kaskisuo - 20 saves on December 13, 2025 vs Atlanta.
Hunter Miska - 32 saves on March 7, 2026 at Cincinnati.
