K-Wings Fall to Icemen Saturday

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-24-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, could not overcome a strong third period by the Jacksonville Icemen (20-26-7-1), losing Saturday at Wings Event Center, 6-3.

Jacksonville held the first-period momentum, scoring a pair of goals at the 3:36 and 4:37 marks.

Josh Bloom (14) continued his assault on opposing netminding with a breakaway snipe at the 12:09 mark of the second period. On the play, Bloom stole the puck in the defense zone high slot and broke away, bringing the K-Wings within one.

Hunter Strand (13) then snapped the puck inside the left post to give Kalamazoo a one-goal advantage at the 14:56 mark. On the goal, Kylor Wall (6) sent the puck around the endboards to Evan Dougherty (4), who ripped a shot from outside the right circle that took a long rebound to Strand in the slot.

The Icemen then responded with a goal at the 16:08 mark to take the lead back.

Colin Bilek (15) then capitalized on a power-play opportunity, firing his signature one-timer from the left dot that ripped the twine at the 17:35 mark. On the setup, Davis Pennington (28) passed to David Keefer (20) above the right circle, who crossed to Bilek for the equalizer.

Jacksonville broke the tie in the third period, scoring a pair of goals at the 6:23 and 9:37 marks. The Icemen then added an empty net goal at the mark to finalize a 6-3 score.

Aku Koskenvuo (4-7-0-0) made 26 saves in the contest. Kalamazoo outshot Jacksonville (33-32), went 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Tomorrow, Kalamazoo wraps up the three-game set versus Jacksonville in 'Mascot Madness' at 3 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

