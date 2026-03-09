K-Wings Acquire Forward Matt Berry from Komets

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the team has acquired forward Matt Berry from the Fort Wayne Komets for future considerations.

Berry, 33, is a 5-foot 10-inch, 180-pound, Canton, MI native in his seventh professional season. The forward comes to the K-Wings after suiting up in 13 games for the Komets (1g, 5a) and 21 games (9g, 9a) for the Dundee Stars (EIHL) in 2025-26.

The right-shot has played 291 ECHL games for six ECHL franchises (Cincinnati, Florida, Fort Wayne, Kalamazoo, Toledo, Utah), scoring 293 points (109g-184a). Berry returns to Kalamazoo after playing one game during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.

A product of Michigan State University, Berry played four seasons for the Spartans (2011-15), notching 96 points (48g, 48a) in 130 games played. Matt joined the Norfolk Admirals (AHL) immediately out of college, before heading to San Diego (AHL) the next season. In total, Berry has logged 81 AHL games (Norfolk, San Diego, Grand Rapids), scoring nine goals with 19 assists in parts of four seasons.

The forward has also played parts of three seasons in Europe, logging 104 career games (32g, 40a).

Next up, Kalamazoo travels to Bloomington for a matchup against the Bison at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 13, at Grossinger Motors Arena.

