ECHL Announces Voluntary Suspension of Iowa Membership for 2026-27 Season

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that the League's Board of Governors has approved the request of the Iowa Heartlanders' Membership for a Voluntary Suspension for the 2026-27 Season.

During the suspension period, the organization will evaluate strategic alternatives aimed at ensuring a sustainable long-term future for professional hockey in the Corridor, including potential investment or ownership partnerships that support the continued success of the Membership.

The ECHL will continue to work with the Heartlanders' ownership group during the suspension period as the organization evaluates its future. The League remains committed to the continued growth and stability of its member teams and markets.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision that followed months of careful evaluation," said Heartlanders owner Michael Devlin. "Despite significant efforts to stabilize and strengthen the organization, we concluded that stepping back for a season is the most responsible course while we review long-term solutions. As stewards of the team, we believe this step gives the organization the best opportunity to return on a stronger and more sustainable footing."

"We worked through every potential path that might have allowed us to continue uninterrupted," Heartlanders President Matt Getz said. "Ultimately, we believe this pause provides the organization the best opportunity to position the Membership for long-term success."

The Iowa organization expresses deep gratitude to the fans, partners, players, staff and the City of Coralville who have supported the Heartlanders since the team's founding.

