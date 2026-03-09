Maine Mariners Go for 11 in a Row with "School Day" Game Tuesday Morning

Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, look to make it 11 wins in a row on Tuesday morning when they host the Adirondack Thunder for the annual "School Day Game" at 10:30 AM. Thousands of students of all ages from across the state will come out to the Cross Insurance Arena for a day of hockey and education as the Mariners look to continue their franchise-record win streak and move into sole possession of second place in the North Division.

The Mariners won their 10th consecutive game on Sunday afternoon, coming from behind to defeat Adirondack 4-3 in overtime. Trailing 3-2 in the final minute of regulation, the Mariners got a clutch goal from Sebastian Vidmar with 43 seconds left to tie it up. Then, 4:36 into sudden death and on the power play, Owen Gallatin buried a feed from Robert Cronin to complete the comeback. With the win, the Mariners moved into a tie for 2nd place in the North Division playoff race, pulling even with Adirondack at 69 points. The Wheeling Nailers lead the division with 74 points.

The puck drops at 10:30 AM on Tuesday morning at the Cross Insurance Arena. Interactive stations for students will be set up throughout the concourse and all young fans will receive a workbook featuring educational hockey themes and puzzles. "Mad Science of Maine" will present during the first intermission. The game is sold out.

The Mariners (31-15-5-2) have not lost a game since February 11th, riding their longest win streak in franchise history - a record they broke on March 1st when they won their eighth consecutive game. A win or point on Tuesday would match their all-time best point streak of 11 games, set in the 2022-23 season. (Dec. 28, 2022 - Jan. 21, 2023). The 10-game win streak is the longest active streak in the ECHL. The Kansas City Mavericks have win streaks of 14 and 12 this season.

The Mariners continue their homestand this weekend with games on Friday and Saturday night against the Norfolk Admirals. Friday is "Shamrock the Rink" Night presented by News Center Maine at 7:15 PM and Saturday is Wild Blueberries Night presented by US Cellular now part of T-Mobile, a 6 PM puck drop. The Mariners will become the "Maine Wild Blueberries" for the fourth time in team history, a reference to the team's naming contest in 2017 that saw the Wild Blueberries finish just behind the Mariners in a fan vote.

Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday home games, including four tickets, four food & chuck-a-puck vouchers, and two Spare Time recreation vouchers, all for just $180. Family Four Packs must be purchased in advance of game day.







ECHL Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.