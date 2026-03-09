Knight Monsters Weekly Update: March 9, 2026

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, began the month of March with a two-game road trip to take on the league-leading Kansas City Mavericks.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Friday, March 6, the Knight Monsters hit the road for their first of two games against the Mavericks. After Jake McGrew and Sloan Stanick both found the back of the net in the opening 40 minutes of the contest, Tahoe and KC entered period three tied at 2. However, it was Kansas City who scored three straight goals in the final frame to beat the Knight Monsters 5-2.

On Saturday, March 7, the Knight Monsters opened the first period of their second-straight game against Kansas City with a 2-1 lead, after Anthony Collins and Keanan Stewart both put goals on the board. Devon Paliani would add on with his team-leading 25th goal of the season in the second, and the teams would head into the third tied once again at 3-3. Unfortunately for Tahoe, Kansas City scored the only two goals of the third period and came away with a 5-3 win.

ON DECK

The Knight Monsters return to home ice this week as they face the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, March 11, Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14.

The Knight Monsters kick off the week with Pucks and Paws night on Wednesday, March 11! Knight Monsters fans are invited to bring their dogs out to the arena as Tahoe goes for its first win of the season against Kansas City. Puck drop is at 7 pm PT with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 6:50 pm PT.

On Friday, March 13, the Knight Monsters kick off their St Patrick's Day festivities with night one of St Patrick's Weekend! The Knight Monsters will be wearing specialty jerseys as they face off against the Mavericks! Puck drop is at 7 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 pm PT.

On Saturday, March 14, Tahoe concludes its St Patrick's celebration with the final night of St Patrick's Weekend as they conclude the season series with the Kansas City Mavericks. All St Patrick's Weekend jerseys will be auctioned off live at the conclusion of the game! Puck drop is set for 7 pm PT, and pregame starts at 6:50 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Keanan Stewart scored his first goal in a Knight Monsters uniform on Saturday night in Tahoe's 5-3 loss in Kansas City. Stewart joined the Knight Monsters from the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL.

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani played in his 300th career ECHL game on Friday night in KC. Paliani is also tied for fourth in the ECHL with 25 goals on the season.

Knight Monsters forward Luke Adam played in his 900th career professional game on Saturday in Kansas City. Adam has played across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL, as well as stints in Germany, Slovakia, and Czechia.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- KEANAN STEWART

Keanan Stewart got on the board with his first goal in a Knight Monsters uniform, scoring on Saturday in Kansas City. Stewart joined the Knight Monsters during their road trip in Utah to end the month of February, and previously spent time in the ECHL this season with the Iowa Heartlanders.

Stewart joined Tahoe from the Evansville Thunderbolts in the SPHL, where he racked up 16 points in 21 games. Last season, Stewart played in 38 ECHL games combined with the Heartlanders and Adirondack Thunder. Stewart played four years of collegiate hockey at Mercyhurst University.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Pucks and Paws Knight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







