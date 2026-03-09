ECHL Board of Governors Approves Voluntary Suspension of Iowa Heartlanders Operations for 2026-27 Season

The ECHL Board of Governors has approved the request of the Iowa Heartlanders' ownership group for a voluntary suspension of operations for the 2026-27 ECHL season, the League announced Monday.

During the suspension period, the organization will evaluate strategic alternatives aimed at ensuring a sustainable long-term future for professional hockey in the Corridor, including potential investment or ownership partnerships that support the continued success of the franchise.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision that followed months of careful evaluation," said Heartlanders owner Michael Devlin. "Despite significant efforts to stabilize and strengthen the organization, we concluded that stepping back for a season is the most responsible course while we review long-term solutions. As stewards of the franchise, we believe this step gives the organization the best opportunity to return on a stronger and more sustainable footing."

Team President Matt Getz said the organization explored every possible option before requesting the suspension. "We worked through every potential path that might have allowed us to continue uninterrupted," Getz said. "Ultimately, we believe this pause provides the organization the best opportunity to position the franchise for long-term success."

The organization expressed deep gratitude to the fans, partners, players, staff, and the City of Coralville who have supported the Heartlanders since the team's founding.

Information regarding season ticket memberships and partnerships will be communicated directly to members and partners.

The ECHL will continue to work with the Heartlanders' ownership group during the suspension period as the organization evaluates its future. The League remains committed to the continued growth and stability of its member teams and markets.

The Heartlanders will complete the remainder of the 2025-26 season, with eight home games remaining at Xtream Arena in Coralville:

- Wednesday, March 18

- Friday, March 27

- Saturday, March 28

- Sunday, March 29

- Friday, April 10

- Saturday, April 11

- Sunday, April 12

- Wednesday, April 15

Tickets are available at www.iowaheartlanders.com.







