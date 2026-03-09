Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
Published on March 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears went 1-1 this week, ending a seven-game slide Wednesday night with a convincing 5-1 victory. It's a busy week for Orlando, who prepares for a four-game week starting Tuesday as we host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
This Week's Games:
Tuesday, March 10 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7pm
Friday, March 13 at Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7pm
Saturday, March 14 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7pm - Food Fest presented by Publix - Space Night presented by Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex - Space Night Jersey
Sunday, March 15 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3pm - Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Frank Gay Services - Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show - Sunday Funday - VyStar Credit Union Sunday
Join us prior to the game on March 14 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits for our Solar Bears Garage Sale featuring Game-used Equipment, Jerseys, and other Solar Bears collectable items.
Solar Status Season Ticket Holders may begin shopping at 9:30am, and the general public may begin shopping at 10:00am.
A game ticket is NOT required for entry to the Garage Sale.
AT A GLANCE:
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 21-30-4-1 (.417)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 39 points
MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 15 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk- 24 assists
PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 82 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Ethan Szmagaj - +6
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Wednesday, March 4 vs. Atlanta Gladiators (5-1 W)
Led by an Anthony Bardaro hat trick, the Solar Bears ended a seven-game slide with a convincing, 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators Wednesday night. Andrew Bruder, Jarid Lukosevicius, and Aaron Luchuk also recorded two points a piece, while Connor Ungar made 29 saves in the win.
Saturday, March 7 at Florida Everblades (1-2 L)
In a tightly contested battle that didn't see a goal scored until the third period, it was the first-place Florida Everblades that prevailed in a comeback win. Ethan Szmagaj opened the scoring for Orlando, but Tarun Fizer scored minutes later to tie. With just 1:45 remaining, defenseman Jordan Sambrook gave the Everblades a lead they would hold onto. Connor Ungar made a season-high, 39 saves in goal for the Solar Bears in the loss.
BITES:
Anthony Bardaro has five points (3g-2a) in his last four games.
Aaron Luchuk has 197 career ECHL assists.
Aaron Luchuk has three points (1g-2a) in his last three games.
Orlando is second on the power play on the road (24.0%)
Orlando is 18-1-0-0 when leading after two periods.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Five former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on NHL rosters - here we will track their progress:
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 39 GP, 15-13-9, .896
Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 49 GP, 15g-17a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 48 GP, 3g-0a
Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 13 GP, 7-4-1, .896
Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 18 GP, 9-6-1, .892
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears celebrate a goal
