We're Cleaning out the Den - Solar Bears Garage Sale - March 14, 10am-2pm
Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
Join us prior to the game on March 14 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits for our Solar Bears Garage Sale featuring Game-used Equipment, Jerseys, and other Solar Bears collectable items.
Solar Status Season Ticket Holders may begin shopping at 9:30am, and the general public may begin shopping at 10:00am.
A game ticket is NOT required for entry to the Garage Sale.
Want to launch your game night to the next level?
Blast off early with a Food Festival ticket and kick off Space Night in style.
From 4:30-6:30 PM, sample a wide variety of food from some of Central Florida's local restaurants before the puck drops. Then, stay for a full night of hockey as the Solar Bears take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7 PM.
One ticket gives you access to both the pre-game Food Festival and Space Night admission, all for one unbeatable price.
Come early, fuel up, and lift off into an out-of-this-world Saturday night at Kia Center.
