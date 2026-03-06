ECHL Transactions - March 5

Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 5, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Iowa:

Kyle Osterberg, F

Norfolk:

Christian Propp, G

Dilan Savenkov, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Austin Roest, F Recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Cincinnati:

Add Luke Pavicich, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Thomas Scarfone, G Placed on Reserve

Add Liam Kidney, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Christian Felton, D Loaned to Abbotsford

Greensboro:

Add True Crowe, D Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Noah Delmas, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Bryce Montgomery, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Colton Leiter, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Greenville:

Delete Keaton Mastrodonato, F Recalled by Ontario

Delete Kenta Isogai, F Recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Alex DiPaolo, F Acquired from Maine

Iowa:

Add Kyle Osterberg, F Activated from Reserve

Add Elliot Desnoyers, F Assigned by Iowa Wild

Maine:

Add Ben Raymond, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jackson Stewart, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Recalled by Providence

Add Alex DiPaolo, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Alex DiPaolo, F Traded to Indy

Norfolk:

Add Dilan Savenkov, D Activated from Reserve

Add Christian Propp, G Activated from Reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Rasmus Ekstrom, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Savannah:

Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Noah Carroll, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Evan Nause, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Delete Zac Funk, F Recalled to Hershey by Washington

Add Ryan Hofer, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington

Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Assigned by Hershey

Delete Alexis Gravel, G Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Christopher Brown, F Loaned to Providence

Wheeling:

Delete Emil Pieniniemi, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh







ECHL Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.