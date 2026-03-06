ECHL Transactions - March 5
Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 5, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Iowa:
Kyle Osterberg, F
Norfolk:
Christian Propp, G
Dilan Savenkov, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Austin Roest, F Recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Cincinnati:
Add Luke Pavicich, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Thomas Scarfone, G Placed on Reserve
Add Liam Kidney, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Christian Felton, D Loaned to Abbotsford
Greensboro:
Add True Crowe, D Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Noah Delmas, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Bryce Montgomery, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Colton Leiter, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Greenville:
Delete Keaton Mastrodonato, F Recalled by Ontario
Delete Kenta Isogai, F Recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Add Alex DiPaolo, F Acquired from Maine
Iowa:
Add Kyle Osterberg, F Activated from Reserve
Add Elliot Desnoyers, F Assigned by Iowa Wild
Maine:
Add Ben Raymond, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jackson Stewart, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Recalled by Providence
Add Alex DiPaolo, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Alex DiPaolo, F Traded to Indy
Norfolk:
Add Dilan Savenkov, D Activated from Reserve
Add Christian Propp, G Activated from Reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Rasmus Ekstrom, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Savannah:
Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Noah Carroll, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Evan Nause, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Delete Zac Funk, F Recalled to Hershey by Washington
Add Ryan Hofer, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington
Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Assigned by Hershey
Delete Alexis Gravel, G Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Christopher Brown, F Loaned to Providence
Wheeling:
Delete Emil Pieniniemi, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
