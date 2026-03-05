Royals to Host Annual Battle of the Badges Game on at 1 PM, March 1st to Benefit the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that the 2026 Battle of the Badges game, presented by Matos Towing and Recovery, will take place on Saturday, March 28th at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena between the Reading Police & Fire Departments and the Berks County Law Enforcement.

Following the Battle of the Badges, the Royals host the Norfolk Admirals, at 7:00 p.m. for Marvel Superhero Night!

ADMISSION: The purchase of one ticket gains entry into both games, in addition to the Royals Post-Game Skate with players following the 7:00 p.m. game.

The Battle of the Badges game is in benefit of the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund established to help graduating high school seniors who are the children of active police officers or firefighters serving in the City of Reading or who are children of retired or deceased police officers or firefighters who served in the City of Reading.

Doors to the Battle of the Badges game open at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 1st. Tickets will be scanned upon entry to the Battle of the Badges game - a wristband will be provided to permit re-entry to the Royals 7:00 p.m. game. Wristbands will be handed out at the Customer Service Desk in section 101 of Santander Arena.

