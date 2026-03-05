Mavericks Outpace Tulsa in Third

Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The #1 Kansas City Mavericks defeated Tulsa 6-1 on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Kansas City outshot Tulsa 10-7 in the first period, but neither team found the back of the net.

Randl opened the scoring at 6:39 of the second period with a power-play goal, finishing a play set up by Jutting and Crawford. The Mavericks struck again less than three minutes later when Janicke scored on the power play at 9:31. Carpenter and Carreau earned assists on the goal to make it 2-0.

Tulsa answered at 12:17 of the second period as Michaelian scored to cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into the third period.

Kansas City pulled away in the third period with four unanswered goals. Berezowski started the momentum at 4:02 with a power-play goal assisted by Janicke and LaMaster. Less than three minutes later, Gavin added another goal for Kansas City with assists from LaMaster and Janicke.

Carpenter extended the Mavericks' lead to 5-1 at 9:57 with Sowder for the assist. Carreau closed out the scoring with a goal at 19:10 of the third period.

LaFontaine earned the win in net for Kansas City, making 23 saves on 24 shots. Kansas City outshot Tulsa 32-24 and finished 3-for-6 on the power play.

The Mavericks return home this Friday and Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m., and Saturday's puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Saturday is the Mavericks' Spring Break theme night, where the team will wear specialty jerseys, and fans will receive a limited-edition Spring Break towel while supplies last.







ECHL Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.