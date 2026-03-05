Osmundson's Late Goal Lifts Admirals Past Idaho, 3-2

Norfolk, VA - Returning home with a victory in Greensboro on Saturday, the Norfolk Admirals began another big week at Scope with the Idaho Steelheads swimming into town for the first of three games this week. A late third period goal from Brandon Osmundson propelled the Admirals to back-to-back victories with a 3-2 win over Idaho.

Isaac Poulter made his 28th appearance in goal for Norfolk after being reassigned from the Winnipeg Jets from Manitoba to Norfolk. He displayed a stellar effort throughout the game, finishing with 25 saves made off 27 shots faced.

The first period showcased a range of emotions on the ice as both teams, who aren't familiar with one another, seemed to spark a tension filled opening period. Norfolk looked good in the first period, outshooting the Steelheads and pressuring to get the opening goal. It would remain scoreless after a period of action as Poulter stood tall.

The second period saw the games first goals as both teams picked up the pace of play on the ice and started firing. Brady Fleurent got the scoring started just two minutes in, as he put away a backhander off the feed from Grant Hebert, on their two-on-one breakaway to make it 1-0 norfolk. Just two minutes later, the Steelheads equalized as Mason Nevers fired his shot past Poulter. The 1-1 game did not last long as just a minute later, the Admirals regained their lead. This time, it was Brody Crane, who threw a shot on net off the loose puck that found his stick, for his 7th goal of the season to make it 2-1.

It would remain 2-1 after forty minutes of action.

The third period began with the Steelheads tying the game once more. Nevers scored his second goal of the game near the halfway mark off a one-timer finish. It was a competitive third period, featuring quality chances on both ends of the ice, but the biggest moment came with just under two minutes remaining. Osmundson stood out front in the slot as Hebert found his from behind the net and threw the puck his way, where Osmundson finished the one-timer to make it 3-2 Norfolk, brining the crowd in attendance to their feet.

As time winded down, Poulter and the admirals defensive unit stood tall as the final horn sounded, with a second consecutive Admirals victory.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - B. Osmundson (Game-winning goal, 1 assist, +1)

2. NOR - I. Poulter (25 saves off 27 shots faced)

3. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

Next Up

Game two of the series is set for Friday night as the Norfolk Admirals take the ice for Country Night inside Norfolk Scope Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

If you're unable to attend, you can catch the action live on the Sentara Admirals Broadcast Network via FloHockey or YouTube, with a free audio-only broadcast also available.







