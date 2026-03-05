Oilers Lose to First-Place Mavericks

Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 6-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday night.

Neither team scored in the opening period, with Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped all 10 of Kansas City's chances and Jack LaFontaine turning away seven shots.

Jack Randl broke the deadlock 6:39 into the second period, hammering a cross-zone one timer on the power play to place Kansas City up 1-0. As Keegan Iverson exited the box from his penalty, an altercation with Marcus Crawford ensued, resulting in a five-minute-major power play. Justin Janicke jammed the lone goal from the penalty home just before the halfway mark of the game. Justin Michaelian cut Kansas City's lead in half depositing a cross-crease pass from Josh Nelson that was originally set up by Jonny Hooker. The assist was Hooker's first helper of his pro career.

Jackson Berezowski scored the Mavericks' third power-play goal of the game, putting Kansas City up 3-1. Will Gavin followed up with his fourth of the season 2:10 later before Bobo Carpenter scored 10 minutes into the third, extending Kansas City's advantage to 5-1. Casey Carreau closed the game 6-1 with an unassisted goal in the final minute.

The Oilers continue their three-week road trip on Friday, March 5, taking on the Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m. at Credit Union of Texas Event Center

