Oilers Add Goaltender David Tendeck from Allen

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced on Tuesday that goaltender David Tendeck has been acquired from the Allen Americans in exchange for undisclosed cash considerations.

Tendeck, 26, heads to Tulsa from Allen having earned a .912 save percentage, 3.40 GAA, and a 7-6-0 record through 16 games with the Americans. The right-catching netminder also recorded two shutouts with Tulsa's division rival, including a 42-save blanking of the Oilers on Dec. 20. Tendeck turned in one shutout in two games with the Florida Everblades this season, bringing his campaign total to three.

The Arizona Coyotes 2018 NHL Entry Draft selection (158th overall) appeared nine times in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners, going 2-4-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.64 GAA. The six-foot-two, 185-pound netminder has taken the crease more than 100 times in the ECHL, accruing a .901 save percentage, 3.27 GAA, seven shutouts and a 2024 Kelly Cup while going 43-51-6 in 109 games.

Last season the right-handed catching netminder spent the season overseas, going 10-10-0-0 with a 2.90 GAA and .919 save percentage in 20 games with the Manchester Storm of the EIHL, the United Kingdom's top ice hockey league.

Tendeck's first professional win came against the Oilers on Jan. 16, 2021, stopping 37 of 38 shots in a stellar 3-1 win.

Prior to turning pro, the North Vancouver, British Columbia native stayed close to home during his junior career, backstopping WHL Vancouver 145 times - earning a 2.96 GAA, .905 save percentage, 10 shutouts and a 72-54-10 record. The WHL Second All-Star Team selection also took the crease 22 times over two postseason runs with the Giants, logging a 13-7-0 record, 2.65 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Initially acquired from Allen yesterday in exchange for the playing rights of Mitchell Russel, the trade was ultimately overturned due to lingering mutual ownership aspects between the Allen Americans and Savannah Ghost Pirates - Russell's original club. With Allen now receiving cash considerations, Tulsa receives Tendeck and maintains the playing rights to Mitchell Russell.







