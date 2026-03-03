Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Lucas Chard

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today they have signed forward Lucas Chard to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Chard, 22, joins the Solar Bears following a team-leading, 30-point season at Wilfrid Laurier University (U SPORTS). The Burlington, Ontario native recorded eight multi-point games on the season, including a four-point game (4a) against school rival, the Western Mustangs. Chard has appeared in 35 U SPORTS games over two seasons, scoring 14 goals and 27 assists, with two penalty minutes.

Prior to his collegiate career, Chard played three seasons in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) for the London Nationals, scoring 185 points (57g-128a) in 126 games over three seasons. He is sixth all-time in points in the franchise's history and was GOJHL Most Valuable Player during the 2023-24 season. Chard also appeared in 12 OJHL games over two seasons for the Leamington Flyers, scoring 12 points (1g-11a).







ECHL Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.