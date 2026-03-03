Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Lucas Chard
Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today they have signed forward Lucas Chard to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Chard, 22, joins the Solar Bears following a team-leading, 30-point season at Wilfrid Laurier University (U SPORTS). The Burlington, Ontario native recorded eight multi-point games on the season, including a four-point game (4a) against school rival, the Western Mustangs. Chard has appeared in 35 U SPORTS games over two seasons, scoring 14 goals and 27 assists, with two penalty minutes.
Prior to his collegiate career, Chard played three seasons in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) for the London Nationals, scoring 185 points (57g-128a) in 126 games over three seasons. He is sixth all-time in points in the franchise's history and was GOJHL Most Valuable Player during the 2023-24 season. Chard also appeared in 12 OJHL games over two seasons for the Leamington Flyers, scoring 12 points (1g-11a).
ECHL Stories from March 3, 2026
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Neil Shea Ahead of Second Stage of Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gargoyles Weekly Update: March 3, 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Perch Profiles: Tyler Weiss - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Oilers Add Goaltender David Tendeck from Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Announce Trade with Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Trade for Netminder Alexis Gravel - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Lucas Chard - Orlando Solar Bears
- Knight Monsters Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Two Offensive Reinforcements for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Alex Young Named ECHL Player of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Young Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Florida Everblades Present Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction Presented by Radiology Regional - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings' Josh Bloom Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Bloom Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Alumni Game Rosters Announced - Allen Americans
- Blades Agree to Terms with Cole Moberg - Florida Everblades
- Maine Mariners Add Millions to Portland Economy, Une Study Finds - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Lucas Chard
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Chris Harpur, Reece Newkirk Recalled to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from the Solar Bears
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce First Responders Appeciation Night Featuring Orlando United Jersey