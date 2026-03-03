Atlanta's Young Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Young of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 23-March 1.
Young scored six goals and added two assists for eight points in four games last week.
The 24-year-old notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 7-4 win against Savannah on Tuesday, tallied a pair of goals and added an assist in a 6-5 victory over Jacksonville on Friday, and after being held scoreless in a 3-1 loss at Savannah on Saturday, he picked up a goal in a 3-2 win at Greensboro on Sunday.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Young has 49 points (23g-26a) in 52 games this season.
Young has recorded 87 points (38g-49a) in 113 career ECHL games with Atlanta and Adirondack.
Prior to turning pro, Young totaled 92 points (43g-49a) in 137 career collegiate games at Colgate University and Arizona State University.
On behalf of Alex Young, a case of pucks will be donated to an Atlanta youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
