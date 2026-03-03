Americans Announce Trade with Tulsa

Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans goaltender David Tendeck

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, announced a trade today.

Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson announced that goalie David Tendeck has been traded to the Tulsa Oilers for cash considerations.

Tendeck played in 16 games this season for the Americans, recording a 7-6-0 record with a 0.912 save percentage and a 3.40 goals-against average.

The Americans are back to work this weekend with three games against the Tulsa Oilers starting Friday night at 7:10 PM.

Don't miss the third-ever Allen Americans Alumni Game this Saturday afternoon at 5:00 PM right before the second game of a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers. One ticket admits you into both games. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

