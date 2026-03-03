Americans Announce Trade with Tulsa
Published on March 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, announced a trade today.
Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson announced that goalie David Tendeck has been traded to the Tulsa Oilers for cash considerations.
Tendeck played in 16 games this season for the Americans, recording a 7-6-0 record with a 0.912 save percentage and a 3.40 goals-against average.
The Americans are back to work this weekend with three games against the Tulsa Oilers starting Friday night at 7:10 PM.
Don't miss the third-ever Allen Americans Alumni Game this Saturday afternoon at 5:00 PM right before the second game of a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers. One ticket admits you into both games. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender David Tendeck
ECHL Stories from March 3, 2026
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Neil Shea Ahead of Second Stage of Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gargoyles Weekly Update: March 3, 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Perch Profiles: Tyler Weiss - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Oilers Add Goaltender David Tendeck from Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Announce Trade with Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Trade for Netminder Alexis Gravel - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Sign Rookie Forward Lucas Chard - Orlando Solar Bears
- Knight Monsters Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Two Offensive Reinforcements for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Alex Young Named ECHL Player of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Young Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Florida Everblades Present Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction Presented by Radiology Regional - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings' Josh Bloom Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Bloom Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Alumni Game Rosters Announced - Allen Americans
- Blades Agree to Terms with Cole Moberg - Florida Everblades
- Maine Mariners Add Millions to Portland Economy, Une Study Finds - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.