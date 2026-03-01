Americans Hand Mavericks Second Straight Loss

Published on March 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans' Danny Katic versus Kansas City Mavericks' Luke Loheit

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, wrapped up a three-game series with Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night, and it was the Americans coming out on top 5-2 in front of a crowd of 5,320 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Americans scored the only goal in the opening frame when Danny Katic fired a wrist shot into the KC net from Sam Stange and Ty Prefontaine at the 5:37 mark, giving Allen the 1-0 lead. Goal number 23 for Katic. The Mavericks outshot the Americans 14-12 in the opening period.

The Americans extended their lead to 2-0 in the middle frame as Sam Stange fired a wrist shot over the blocker of the Mavericks goalie into the net, giving the Americans a 2-0 lead. One more goal before the period ended when Kevin Gursoy found Brayden Watts alone in front of the Mavericks net. Goal number 18 for Watts and the Americans owned a 3-0 lead after two periods of play.

The Americans put the game away in the third period on goals from Colton Hargrove (17) and Quinn Warmuth (6) as the Americans beat the Mavericks 5-2, winning the three-game series 2-1. It was the first time the Mavericks lost back-to-back home games since October.

The Americans return home next weekend to face the Tulsa Oilers for three games starting on Friday, March 6th at 7:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Join us for the Allen Americans Alumni Radio Show this coming Monday night at LOYO Burger in McKinney starting at 7:30 PM. Come meet members of the Alumni who will be on hand for the player draft.

Three Stars:

1. Jackson Parsons -Allen

2. Brayden Watts - Allen

3. Sam Stange - Allen

