After an Exceptional Year, Lapenna Signs with the Lions

Published on March 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced Sunday the signing of goaltender Francesco Lapenna, who will bolster the lineup for the remainder of the season.

The 23-year-old netminder from Laval enjoyed an outstanding campaign with the University of Ottawa in U Sports (OUA division, East conference). In 24 appearances, Lapenna posted a .920 save percentage and a 2.38 goals-against average, along with three shutouts. He finished the season with a 13-9 record.

In 2024-2025, his success continued on both the national and international stage, as he captured a gold medal at the FISU World University Games, also known as the Universiade. The Quebec native was also named to the U Sports All-Star Team at the University Cup and helped lead his team to a national championship, earning Tournament MVP honours in the process.

During the 2023-2024 season, Lapenna had a remarkable year, earning selection to the OUA East All-Rookie Team as well as the First All-Star Team in his conference. The Laval native was also named OUA East Goaltender of the Year and Rookie of the Year, while posting the best save percentage in the country (.942).

Before joining the university ranks, the six-foot goaltender competed in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). After making his debut with the Val-d'Or Foreurs in 2019-2020, he went on to play for the Drummondville Voltigeurs, the Charlottetown Islanders, and the Gatineau Olympiques. In total, he appeared in 148 QMJHL games, recording 84 wins and a .911 save percentage. He was also named to the league's Second All-Star Team in 2022-2023.

