Six Scorers Secure Sweep of Rush, Four-Game Win Streak for Oilers
Published on March 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, swept Rapid City with a 6-3 win over the Rush at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.
Drew Elliott scored the first period's lone goal less than five minutes into the game, finishing an unassisted breakaway 4:08 into the game.
Justin Michaelian extended Tulsa's lead to 2-0, burying a breakaway past Connor Murphy 3:01 into the middle frame. Chaz Smedsrud cut the lead in half 11:38 into the second period with a power-play goal and Blake Bennett leveled the contest 2-2 with another man-advantage tally less than two minutes later.
Briley Wood jumped the Rush out to 3-2 lead 2:23 into the final frame, beating Vyacheslav Buteyets for the first time at even strength. Lukas Jirousek tied the game 3-3 6:16 into the period, depositing a slick, backhand rebound past Murphy. Ryan Lautenbach put the Oilers up 4-3 1:04 later, finishing a Duggie Lagrone back post feed. Michael Davies continued the flurry of goals, wiring the puck past the reach of Murphy to put the Oilers up 5-3 8:40 into the final frame. Owen Lindmark sealed the 6-3 win, slamming an alley-oop empty netter set up by Elliott with 47 seconds remaining.
The Oilers head to Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri to take on the league-leading Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
