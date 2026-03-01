ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Greensboro's Brock Montgomery has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #803, Norfolk at Greensboro, on Feb. 28.

Montgomery is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty for aggressor at 14:54 of the second period.

Montgomery will miss Greensboro's game vs. Atlanta today (March 1).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







