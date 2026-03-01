Blades Start March with Road Match against Icemen

Florida Everblades News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades posted a statement win of 6-1 over the Orlando Solar Bears last night at the Kia Center. Now the Blades are headed to Jacksonville to face the Jacksonville Icemen as the first game of the month.

Last night's win against the Solar Bears was powered by multi-point performances from Logan Lambdin, Tarun Fizer, and Jordan Sambrook.

Florida comes into tonight's game on a three-game winning streak, having netted multiple goals in each win while surrendering just one goal per game.

Everblades' special teams made their presence known in the last few games against the Solar Bears. The Florida special teams now function at an 18.8% power play (31/165) and a 87.5% penalty kill (140/160).

The last matchup between the Florida Everblades and the Jacksonville Icemen ended in a 2-1 victory for Florida, with goals from Gianfranco Cassaro and Connor Doherty proving to be the difference.

The Jacksonville Icemen currently operate at 14% on the power play (19/136), while their penalty kill sits at 77.1% (121/157).

The Everblades will return to action Wednesday night at Hertz Arena, where they are set to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.







ECHL Stories from March 1, 2026

