ECHL Transactions - March 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 1, 2026:

Cincinnati:

Add Ken Appleby, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke Pavicich, G Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Dustyn McFaul, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Jayden Grubbe, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Josh Groll, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Louka Henault, D Placed on Reserve

Add Matt Miller, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Greensboro:

Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Bryce Montgomery, D Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Jason Horvath, D Activated from Reserve 2/28

Delete Charlie Dodero, D Placed on Reserve 2/28

Iowa:

Add Elliott McDermott, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Robilotti, D Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add David Keefer, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve

Add Griffin Ness, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Ian Pierce, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Mitchell Smith, D Placed on Reserve

Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Delete Doug Scott, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Ryan Orgel, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Porter Schachle, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Toledo:

Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Placed on Reserve

Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Franseco Lapenna, G Signed ECHL SPC

Wheeling:

Delete Brayden Edwards, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Mike Posma, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tommy Budnick, D Placed on Reserve

Add Tristan Thompson, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Taylor Gauthier, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Alex Zion, G Released as EBUG

Worcester:

Delete Anthony Callin, F Placed on Reserve

Add Achiel Schlepp, F Activated from Reserve

Add Parker Gahagen, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Tristan Lennox, G Placed on Reserve







