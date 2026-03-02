ECHL Transactions - March 1
Published on March 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 1, 2026:
Cincinnati:
Add Ken Appleby, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke Pavicich, G Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Dustyn McFaul, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Jayden Grubbe, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Josh Groll, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Louka Henault, D Placed on Reserve
Add Matt Miller, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Greensboro:
Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Bryce Montgomery, D Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Jason Horvath, D Activated from Reserve 2/28
Delete Charlie Dodero, D Placed on Reserve 2/28
Iowa:
Add Elliott McDermott, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Robilotti, D Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add David Keefer, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve
Add Griffin Ness, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Ian Pierce, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Mitchell Smith, D Placed on Reserve
Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Delete Doug Scott, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Ryan Orgel, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Porter Schachle, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Toledo:
Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Placed on Reserve
Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Franseco Lapenna, G Signed ECHL SPC
Wheeling:
Delete Brayden Edwards, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Mike Posma, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tommy Budnick, D Placed on Reserve
Add Tristan Thompson, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Taylor Gauthier, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Alex Zion, G Released as EBUG
Worcester:
Delete Anthony Callin, F Placed on Reserve
Add Achiel Schlepp, F Activated from Reserve
Add Parker Gahagen, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Tristan Lennox, G Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2026
- Gargoyles Score in Final Minute, Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Atlanta - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Iowa Takes 45 Shots But Gylander Stops Them All for 3-0 Toledo Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Six Scorers Secure Sweep of Rush, Four-Game Win Streak for Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Fort Wayne Steals Overtime Win from Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Beat Nailers for 21st Road Win of the Season - Fort Wayne Komets
- Smedsrud, Bennett, and Wood Score in Finale at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Monkey Wrenches Thwart Thunder in 1-0 Overtime Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Gladiators Complete Season Sweep of Gargoyles with 3-2 Win in Greensboro - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Ride Bloom's 4-Goal Performance in Win over Cyclones Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Combs, Cooley Net Hat Tricks as Stingrays Dominate Savannah 7-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Maine Mariners Win Franchise-Best Eighth Straight - Maine Mariners
- A Late Goal Costs the Lions a Valuable Point - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Roll to Sixth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Thunder Fall 1-0 in Overtime to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Fall to K-Wings on Sunday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Down Ghost Pirates 7-1 in North Charleston - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- After an Exceptional Year, Lapenna Signs with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Blades Start March with Road Match against Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Americans Hand Mavericks Second Straight Loss - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.