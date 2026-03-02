Cyclones Fall to K-Wings on Sunday Afternoon

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell against the Kalamazoo Wings, 6-5, on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. Highlighting the game was a four-goal outburst from Kalamazoo's Josh Bloom to snap Cincinnati's four-game win streak.

Kalamazoo would jump out to an early lead just 1:20 into regulation. Josh Bloom (9) scored on a low blocker finish on Ken Appleby. The K-Wings were able to double their lead off a finish from Orlando Mainolfi (1) to go into the second period up 2-0.

Cincinnati fought back into the game in the second period. A drop pass in the slot from Elijah Vilio found Sam Stevens (11), who fooled Aku Koskenvuo to make it a one-goal game. With his goal, Stevens extends his point streak to five games.

Ryan Kirwan (21) would tie the game on a slick five-hole finish after a turnover forced led to a chance for Cincinnati. With his finish, Kirwan has goals in back-to-back games. Marko Sikic (8) would give Cincinnati their first lead of the game and three unanswered goals. Josh Bloom (10) would tie the game before the third period.

Nick Rheaume (13) scored in the third period off assists from Jake Johnson and Ryan Kirwan to retake the lead. Cincinnati's lead would be short lived as Jayden Lee (6) potted home the game tying goal less than three minutes later.

Josh Bloom (11, 12) would score the next two goals for Kalamazoo to make it 6-4 in favor of the K-Wings. His four-goal performance would be the difference, despite a late goal from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (17) to make it a one-goal game.

Cincinnati heads to Toledo for the start of another three-game week on Friday night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

