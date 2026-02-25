Cyclones Add Two More Forwards, Sign Jaxson Murray & Blake Tosto

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has signed forwards Jaxson Murray and Blake Tosto to Standard Player Contracts. Cincinnati adds the two forwards ahead of their four-game week.

Murray, 22, joins the Cyclones after two seasons with the University of Waterloo (USports) overseas in Canada. In 55 games played with Warriors, Murray recorded 17 goals and 35 assists (52 points) at the collegiate level. In two seasons with the Merritt Centennials (BCHL), Murray was able to notch 40 goals and 45 assists (85 points) in 95 total games. The St. Clements, Ont. signs his first professional deal with the Cyclones.

Tosto hails from Bloomfield Hills, Mich. and joins Cincinnati after starting this season with the Knoxville Ice Bears. The 26-year-old forward has 10 goals and 17 assists (27 points) with the Ice Bears in 43 games played. Before joining Knoxville, Tosto was a two-time FPHL champion with the Binghamton Black Bears out of college. He played four seasons with Lebanon Valley College at the NCAA DII level (33 goals, 36 assists in 81 games played).

