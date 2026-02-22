'Clones Stun the Heartlanders in 3-2 Overtime Victory
Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CORALVILLE, Iowa - The Cincinnati Cyclones stunned the Iowa Heartlanders, 3-2, in another come from behind victory on Saturday night at the Xtream Arena. A game-tying goal from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine with 21 seconds left and Elijah Vilio's fourth OT game-winning goal gave Cincinnati the win.
The Heartlanders scored first after a strong push in the first half of the opening period. Nick Carabin (3) intercepted a pass and labeled a shot upstairs to make it 1-0. The former Cyclone scored an unassisted goal to open the scoring at the 10:21 mark of the period.
1:55 later, Iowa scored once again. Elliot McDermott (1) scored his first goal of the season off assists from Rasmus Kumpulainen and Jack Robilotti to make it 2-0, Iowa.
Ken Appleby stood tall for the Cyclones, making 25 saves through the first two periods to give Cincinnati a fighting chance. After a scoreless second, Cincinnati went into the final frame down by two.
Cincinnati finally broke through 2:36 into the final period. Luke Grainger (11) scored a powerplay goal to snap a 13-game pointless skid. His goal made it a one-goal game and was assisted by Justin Vaive and Ryan Kirwan.
With the primary assist, Justin Vaive tied Barret Ehgoetz for the most points in Cincinnati Cyclones history (ECHL) with his 291st career point.
The Cyclones would fight to tie the game. A late power play saw Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (16) score with 21 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 2-2. Sam Stevens and Jordan Kaplan assisted on the tying goal that forced overtime.
40 seconds into overtime, Elijah Vilio (9) scored his fourth overtime game-winning goal to finish the game and give Cincinnati the victory. A nifty finish off a pass from Sam Stevens gave Cincinnati their 10th overtime win of the campaign.
Cincinnati advances to 10-3 in overtime this season, and 6-0-0-0 when scoring 2+ power play goals in a game. The Cyclones are also 5-0-0-0 when scoring on the power play on the road, while holding the opponent to no power play goals against.
Cincinnati returns to Heritage Bank Center for a midweek matchup against the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM
