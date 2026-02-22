Murphy's Two-Goal Night Gives Swamp Rabbits Back-To-Back Wins

Greenville, SC - Wade Murphy scored twice in 4:50 in the second period, Jake Murray picked up a pair of assists, and Isaiah Saville stopped 34 of 37 shots in his return to play as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits defeated the Tulsa Oilers for a second straight game, 4-3, on Saturday night. The win came on "Military Appreciation Night", presented by Budweiser, and gives the Swamp Rabbits back-to-back wins against the Oilers in their three-game series.

Both teams left the first period level after 20 minutes, beginning with the Swamp Rabbits for a third game in a row. At 7:41 of the first, Ryan O'Hara dumped a puck down towards the net, collected by Kenta Isogai in the low slot. Isogai spun and fired a shot over the shoulder of Vyachelav Buteyets in net for Tulsa, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead. However, with 29 seconds remaining in the period, Tulsa answered in the midst of a delayed penalty in which they had the extra attacker, ending with Roman Kinal firing a shot down the middle past the glove of Swamp Rabbits net-minder Isaiah Saville, squaring the game at 1-1.

The Swamp Rabbits opened fire in the second period, scoring three goals to take a commanding lead into the third. Wade Murphy scored the next two for Greenville, beginning at 6:52 of the second, when he blasted a one-timer from the left on a Parker Berge pass, beating Buteyets up high to give the Swamp Rabbits back the lead at 2-1. Under five minutes later on the team's second power play of the game, Murphy drove the slot and batted at a puck out of mid-air, forcing it past Buteyets to double the Swamp Rabbits lead to 3-1 with 8:18 left in the frame. Rounding out the scoring entries was Cam Hausinger, who flung a shot from the left wall through traffic that went five-hole on Buteyets, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 4-1 advantage with 3:06 to play in the second. Following the goal, Jake Sibell relieved Buteyets in net for the remainder of the game.

Tulsa had a spirited comeback in the final 10 minutes of regulation, but it wasn't enough to catch the Swamp Rabbits. Owen Lindmark brought the Oilers within two with 9:42 remaining in the game, redirecting a J.C. Brassard shot past Saville from just in front of the net to cut the lead to 4-2. With Sibell on the bench for the extra attacker, Tyler Poulsen slammed the rebound past Saville and crashed into the net, brining the Oilers within striking distance at 4-3 with 1:00 remaining. After a chaotic sequence late, the Swamp Rabbits staved off the rally and picked up the win, their second in as many games against Tulsa.

Isaiah Saville, returning to action for the first time since February 6th, stopped 34 of 37 shots in the win (7-5-2-0).

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their three-game series with the Oilers tomorrow afternoon, February 22nd, on "Kings Day", presented by the YMCA of Greenville. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

