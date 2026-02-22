Fuel Earn Point in Another Overtime Contest with K-Wings

KALAMAZOO - The Indy Fuel faced off with the Kalamazoo Wings for the second night in a row. After falling 4-3 in OT on Friday night, the Fuel went to overtime again with the K-Wings and saw the same fate as Friday, losing 4-3.

1ST PERIOD

Neither team wasted any time in continuing the chippiness from the night prior, and at 2:33 Indy's Michael Marchesan and Kalamazoo's Orlando Mainolfi each took two minutes for roughing.

After both of those penalties were killed, Kalamazoo earned the first power play of the game after Lee Lapid was called for delay of game at 6:44.

After what appeared to be a goal for Kalamazoo, Quinn Preston was assessed a double minor for high sticking at 10:02. There was no goal called.

The Fuel could not score on that lengthy power play, but earned another as Andre Ghantous was called for delay of game at 15:24. Next, it was Evan Dougherty to head to the box at 16:15 for slashing.

Despite these penalties, no goals were scored in the first period and the frame ended with offsetting roughing minors for Fuel captain Chris Cameron and Ghantous. These would carry over to the second period.

After one period, Kalamazoo was outshooting the Fuel, 11-8.

2ND PERIOD

Lee Lapid opened the scoring, like he did on Friday night in Kalamazoo. With assists from Christian Berger and Will Ennis, Lapid made it 1-0 at 1:17.

Indy's Matt Petgrave took the game's next penalty at 5:55, for holding. That was killed off, but Jadon Joseph headed to the box next at 11:37.

Former Fuel forward, Colin Bilek scored on the power play to tie the game, 1-1 at 12:53.

Josh Bloom gave Kalamazoo their first lead of the game at 18:29 with a goal to make it 2-1.

That is how the period ended, with Kalamazoo outshooting Indy 26-20.

3RD PERIOD

Michael Marchesan made it 2-2 at 2:01 with the help of Matt Petgrave and Tyler Paquette.

Indy went back to the penalty kill at 4:40 after Brandon Schultz took a delay of game penalty that was ultimately killed off.

The Fuel took back the lead with a goal by Paquette at 8:29, assisted by Berger and Nick Grima.

With about two minutes left, the K-Wings pulled Tyriq Outen from net in favor of the extra skater. It paid off, as Ryan Cox scored at 19:18 to send the game to overtime yet again.

OVERTIME

Despite Indy holding possession for a lot of the seven-minute overtime period, it was Kalamazoo's Cox who scored the game winner with just seventeen seconds left in the 3-on-3 battle.

The Fuel outshot the K-Wings 38-37 overall, but fell 4-3 in overtime matching Friday night's contest.







