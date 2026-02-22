Strong Effort Falls Short in Estero 2-1

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







ESTERO, Fl. - Michael Bullion made 23 saves on 25 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Florida Everblades on Saturday night.

Adam McMaster scored the lone goal for the Jacksonville Icemen, with Logan Cockerill notching an assist. McMaster slid into the 1st line center position and made himself right at home centering Cockerill.

Cam Johnson robbed the Icemen multiple times in the 2-1 loss, making 23 stops on 24 shots for the Everblades.

Gianfranco Cassaro netted his 8th of the season at 6:00 in the opening frame to make it 1-0. Cassaro rifled a one-timer with Jordan Samborn and Jett Jones adding assists.

Connor Doherty doubled the lead with his third of the season at 6:17 in the second stanza. Doherty buried the rebound after Bullion stopped a shot from the slot by Kyle Penney. Penney and Isaac Nurse garnered assists on the play.

McMaster scored his second as an Icemen at 9:33 in the second stanza. McMaster shot five-hole on a partial breakaway off a stretch pass from Cockerill.







ECHL Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.