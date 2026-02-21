Blades Ride OT Comeback into Series Finale vs. Icemen

Florida Everblades forward Hudson Elynuik

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades look to carry momentum from Friday's thrilling 3-2 overtime comeback victory into tonight's series finale against Jacksonville at Hertz Arena.

Florida's offense surged to life in the final five minutes of regulation after trailing 2-0. Logan Lambdin snapped the Blades' 145:34 scoreless drought to pull Florida within one, and Jesse Lansdell tied the game with 45 seconds remaining to force overtime. Captain Oliver Chau sealed the victory 3:47 into the extra session, finishing a feed from Craig Needham. The win marked just the second time this season Florida has prevailed when trailing after two periods (2-9-2-1).

Both of Florida's regulation goals came with the net empty, as Logan Lambdin converted on a 6-on-4 power play before Jesse Lansdell tied the game in a 6-on-5 situation, marking the second time this season the Everblades have scored a 6-on-5 goal. Lambdin has also provided a boost to the man advantage as of late, netting three of the Blades last four power play goals.

Brad Ralph's group recorded a season high 49 shots in Friday's victory, led by Chau's six shots. Florida has now reached the 40-shot mark in three of five meetings against Jacksonville and has outshot the Icemen 208-94 in the season series.

One-goal games have become the norm for the Everblades, with four of their last five contests extending beyond regulation, including each of the last three. Florida is 9-4-6-2 in one-goal games this season and 5-6 in overtime decisions. The club's 13 games decided beyond regulation are tied for the league lead.

Florida enters the finale 3-1-1 against Jacksonville this season, including a 1-1 mark in overtime contests, with the home team winning each meeting. Scott Ratzlaff has been in net for Jacksonville in both overtime games, stopping 87 of 92 shots, while Florida has limited the Icemen to just 41 total shots in those contests.

The series concludes with a 7:00 p.m. ET opening faceoff for First Responders Night presented by MDA, with the game airing locally on the Heroes and Icons Network.

