Worcester Falls, 5-3, in Weekend Finale in Rapid City

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers' Michael Suda versus Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner

RAPID CITY, SD - The Worcester Railers HC (23-20-5-1) closed out the three-in-three weekend with a 5-3 loss against the Rapid City Rush (22-23-3-0) on Saturday, February 21st at The Monument. The matchup was the final time the two teams will play each other this season. Worcester will continue their road trip with a visit to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday, February 27th, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Rapid City struck first for the second straight night as Blake Bennett (1-0-1) gave the Rush a 1-0 lead in the midst of the first period. MacAuley Carson (1-1-2) answered the goal with a rebound shot to even the game at one all just under two minutes later. A final unassisted goal from Ryan Chyzowski (1-0-1) closed out the first period 2-1 in favor of the Rush. Calle Odelius (1-1-2) tied the match for Worcester with an early second-period goal at 2:08. Rapid City reclaimed the game lead for a third time six minutes later, as Chase Pauls (1-1-2) sent a shot from out at the blueline (2-3) at 8:02 in the second. The Rush continued their scoring streak into the third period with a tally on an unattended Railers' net at 1:31 in the third from Quinn Olson (1-0-1)(2-4). Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) grabbed the final Railers goal of the evening on the power play, a rebound tip off a kick save from Connor Murphy. A final empty net goal for the Rush was delivered by Cameron Buhl (1-0-1), which solidified the Rush's 5-3 victory in the final seconds of regulation.

Rapid City, rebranded for the evening as the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers in honor of the longstanding Division II football rival of the Black Hills State University Yellowjackets, picked up the game's first goal at 7:39 into the opening frame. Chase Pauls left a cross-ice pass for Blake Bennet (19th), who carried the puck through the neutral zone and fired off a top-shelf tally to give the Rush a 1-0 lead. The Railers, who donned the Yellowjacket apparel to complete the Black Hills rivalry pair, quickly answered the tally with a rebound shot from MacAuley Carson (1st), who maneuvered the puck past the skate of netminder Connor Murphy amidst heavy defensive pressure along the crease. The game did not remain tied for long, as Ryan Chyzowski (22nd) capitalized on the Rush's first power play of the night to reignite the Rapid City lead once more. Chyzowski threw a shot from the corner that banked off of the side of Gahagen's leg and into the net. Shots on goal favored the Rush 16-5, while Worcester led in penalties with two to Rapid City's one.

Worcester didn't wait long to tie the game in the second. Calle Odelius (1st) picked up his first goal of the year at 2:08 from atop the right face-off circle (2-2). Rapid City did not cede their lead for very long. Chase Pauls (3rd) fired a one-timer from out at the blue that broke past goaltender Parker Gahagen for the one-goal lead once more (2-3). Pauls' goal capped off scoring for the second period. Worcester failed to scored on their second power play of the evening in the final minutes of play. Xavier Bernard skated to the box for high-sticking, and while Worcester had the man-advantage, they could not maintain control in the offensive zone long enough to score another tally. Shots on goal were 13 for Worcester and 11 for Rapid City. Bernard's penalty was the only one allotted in the period.

A netminder error from Gahagen handed Rapid City their fourth goal of the night. Tied up along the boards, Gahagen left the crease and became entangled with the puck amongst his skates. His paddle unintentionally fed a nearby Chaz Smedsrud, who quickly brought the puck in front for Quinn Olson (10th), who scored and put the Railers into a two-goal deficit. Rush defenseman Kaleb Tiessen headed to the box for slashing at 4:52 and put Worcester on their third power play opportunity. Just thirty-nine seconds after the call was made, Anthony Repaci (16th) kept the game close for the Railers with a successful shot fired from a rebound off the pads of Murphy (3-4). Another Worcester power play was left unfulfilled with a late-period penalty against Cameron Buhl for tripping at 14:18. Despite an attempt to pull Gahagen and lend Worcester the extra man, Buhl returned to the ice and broke away down the left-hand side before being tripped up by Drew Callin. The denial from Callin rewarded the Rush with a fifth and final goal on the empty net (3-5). Two penalties were called on Rapid City, while Worcester skated away with none in the final frame of play. Shots on goal were 14-11 in favor of Worcester, while totals for the night favored Rapid City with 38 to Worcester's 32.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Blake Bennet (1-0-1, +0, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Chase Pauls (1-1-2, +3, 3 shots), 1st Star: Quinn Olson (1-0-1, +0, 3 shots)... Final shots were 38-32 in favor of Rapid City... Connor Murphy (14-12-2) made 29 saves on 32 shots, while Parker Gahagen (12-6-4) made 33 saves on 37 shots... Worcester went 1-for-4 on power plays while Rapid City went 1-for-3... Anthony Hora, Michael Ferrandino, Ross Mitton, Riley Ginnell, and Thomas Gale did not dress for Worcester...Calle Odelius picked up his first goal of the year in the second period...MacAuley Carson grabbed his first professional goal and is now on a three-game point streak... Anthony Repaci is now on a four-game point streak, with goals in three consecutive games, including his goal in the third period... The Railers are now 2-1-0-0 all-time vs. the Rush and 2-1-0-0 at The Monument...

