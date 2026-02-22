Thunder Win Streak Hits Eight with 4-2 Win over Gargoyles

Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal

GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur made 36 saves as the Adirondack Thunder won their eighth game in a row with a 4-2 victory over the visiting Greensboro Gargoyles in front of a sellout crowd of 5,079 at Harding Mazzotti Arena. It was the ninth sellout crowd this season in Glens Falls.

Greensboro opened the scoring 8:39 into the game as Anthony Rinaldi took a pass from Jordan Biro and fired a shot off the post and into the net for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Rinaldi's 10th of the season with assists from Biro and Zach Faremouth.

After a Daniel Amesbury fight, Adirondack tied the game as Chase McLane found Tag Bertuzzi and he lifted the puck over the right shoulder of goaltender Nikita Quapp to even the score 1-1. The goal was Bertuzzi's 12th of the year and 17th point in the last 12 games with assists from McLane and Brannon McManus.

Just 37 seconds after Bertuzzi's goal, Blake Biondi scored on a turnaround shot to get the lead back for the Gargoyles with his fifth of the year. David Gagnon and Trevor Zins were awarded assists and Greensboro took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The Thunder scored twice late in the second period to take a lead into the third. Sean Olson skated from the bottom of the right circle to the top of the crease and slipped the puck through goaltender Nikita Quapp to tie the game at two at 16:23 of the second. The lone assist was given to Alex Campbell.

Just 42 seconds later, defenseman Adrien Beraldo skated down the left wing and blasted a slap shot by the glove of Nikita Quapp and into the net. The goal was Beraldo's first with the Thunder and fourth of the year to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead. Matt Salhany and Daniel Amesbury were credited with the assists and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the final period.

Chase McLane added to the lead with an empty-net goal at 18:01 of the third period to give the Thunder a 4-2 advantage. Assists were given to Brannon McManus and Adrien Beraldo, and that held up as the final score.

Jeremy Brodeur won his 18th game of the year with a 36-save performance.

