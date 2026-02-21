Rush Game Notes: February 21, 2026 vs. Worcester Railers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play the inaugural Black Hills Brawl on ice, presented by RESPEC, in the finale of their five-game homestand. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush picked up a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Worcester Railers at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. Worcester erased two deficits, including a game-tying strike with just over two minutes remaining, then Anthony Repaci deflected a centering pass home to end the night 59 seconds into overtime. Briley Wood came out firing for the Rush with two goals in a span of under three minutes. Worcester tipped the scales in the second. The Railers scored three times in a span of six-and-a-half minutes to flip a two-goal deficit to a 3-2 lead. Ryan Chyzowski and Blake Bennett scored in the third to put Rapid City up 4-3, but the Railers had the final say.

WOODY'S BEST GAME

Briley Wood opened the scoring and got things rolling in the first period. The second-year pro picked up his first multi-goal game in a Rush sweater and third of his career. The only two shots Wood took in last night's game went in the net.

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER POINT FOR 51

Quinn Olson added two more primary assists last night on each of the third period goals. Olson extended his point streak to five games, with nine points (3g+6a) and three multi-point performances in that stretch. The Calgary native reached 50 career ECHL points as well.

THIRD PERIOD PUSH

The Rush have scored twice in each of the two third periods this series. While Worcester outshot Rapid City 23-4 in that period last night, the first two Rush shots went in the net. Ryan Chyzowski banked a shot off Worcester goaltender Tristan Lennox for his team-leading 21st of the season. Then, the Rush received their first power play of the series when Rasmus Ekström was tripped, and Blake Bennett wired a top-shelf wrist shot to reclaim a 4-3 Rapid City lead.

TORCH DID IT ALL

In his first start since December 20th, Nathan Torchia did everything he could for the Rush with a career-high 48 saves on 53 shots, including multiple save of the week contenders. Despite being outshot 53-20, Torchia made his first 21 saves and looked dialed in from puck drop.

THEY GOT ONE!

After five and a half periods, the Rush received their first power play of the series and went 1-for-1 on the man advantage. Rapid City has only been on the power play seven times in the last five games, with four of them coming the same night.

THE HOMESTAKE TROPHY IS IN THE HOUSE

Tonight is the first-ever Black Hills Brawl on ice. The Rush will wear South Dakota Mines jerseys and the Railers will wear Black Hills State jerseys for this inaugural clash. The Mines-BHSU rivalry is the most-played matchup in Division II football, with 140 meetings dating back to 1895. The Homestake Trophy, named after the Homestake Mine in the Black Hills and awarded to the winner of the football game, will be in the building.

